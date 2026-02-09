Details of the Assassination Attempt on General Alekseyev📝

During investigative actions and interrogations, key details of the assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, have been established. The attempt was carried out (https://t.me/rybar/77332) on February 6 in Moscow.

🔻Identities of the Terrorists

▪️Direct Perpetrator — Lyubomyr Korba (born 1960), a native of Ternopil Region, a recent Russian citizen, was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia. He fully admitted his guilt.

According to his testimony, he was recruited by the SBU in August 2025. The recruitment was facilitated by Polish special services through Korba's son, a Polish citizen. The hitman then underwent firearms training at a training ground near Kyiv and was transferred to Russia via the route Kyiv — Chisinau — Tbilisi — Moscow.

He was paid about $2,000 per month for surveillance of military facilities and personnel, with a promised $30,000 for a successful assassination, to be paid after the operation.

▪️Accomplice Viktor Vasin (born 1959), detained in Moscow, confirmed his involvement. He rented an apartment to hide Korba, provided domestic support, and was aware of the nature of the mission. Vasin and Korba had known each other since the 2000s.

Vasin had significant debts (about 831,000 rubles), had been unemployed for a long time, and, according to the FSB, sympathized with extremist structures banned in the Russian Federation, which completes the profile of a vulnerable recruitment target.

▪️A special role was played by Zinaida Serebrytska (born 1971), previously known as Antonyuk and having Ukrainian citizenship until 2020. She handed Korba an electronic key to the entrance of the building where the general lived, which allowed the perpetrator to wait unhindered by the elevator and fire four shots.

On February 5 (a day before the assassination), Serebrytska flew from Moscow to Istanbul and then ended up in Ukraine; her housing in Luhansk had been abandoned and put up for sale since last summer.

📌Overall, the interrogations added important details to the presumed picture: this was a pre-planned, long-term operation by Ukrainian special services with a clear division of roles, logistics, and funding.

Identifying the accomplices and extraditing the perpetrator is a serious operational result, but this failure is unlikely to stop the Kyiv regime from continuing such attacks.