MACRON 🆚 OWENSː REQUESTS FOR ADMISSION THAT COULD END THE CASE EARLY

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have sued commentator Candace Owens in Delaware Superior Court, accusing her of a “campaign of global humiliation” over an eight‑part “Becoming Brigitte” series and other content claiming Brigitte was born male. This video focuses on a different civil‑procedure tool in that lawsuit: requests for admission—how they work, when they’re used, and how they could quietly shape the Macron v. Owens case.

You’ll see hypothetical examples of what the Macrons might ask Owens to admit about her publications, notice, records, and audience, and what Owens might ask the Macrons to admit about prior rumors and the scope of their damages—showing how RFAs narrow issues, authenticate documents, and reduce what has to be proved at trial. Education and commentary only, not legal advice.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgEH55Vq1VQ