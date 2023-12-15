Create New Account
A GLOBALIST SUICIDE PUPPET IS BLOWING UP IN ARGENTINIAN FACES RIGHT NOW (SHARE)
Published 16 hours ago

Remarque88


Dec 15, 2023


ONE IS COMING TO YOUR COUNTRY SOON - TIME TO CRY FOR ARGENTINA

Climate change goes from "hoax" to priority - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/12/10/javier-milei-about-turns-commits-to-paris-climate-agreement/

Zero Hedge - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/there-no-more-money-milei-announces-54-devaluation-argentina-peso-shock-therapy-plan-begins

2 BACKGROUND ARTICLES (El Pais) - https://english.elpais.com/economy-and-business/2023-11-24/the-complications-of-mileis-plan-to-privatize-ypf-in-argentina-a-pending-payment-of-16-billion.html

https://english.elpais.com/international/2023-11-21/milei-to-begin-his-presidency-with-a-wave-of-privatizations.html

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jJ9YvupiOtTf/

Keywords
suicideglobalistargentinapuppetremarque88blowing up

