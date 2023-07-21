GRASSLEY got the receipts. The $10 MILLION BRIBE from Ukraine is Proven.

WATCH🚨 Ukrainian President admitted he fired the prosecutor for VP Biden despite no corruption charges.

"Despite the fact that we didn't have any corruption charges, we don't have any information about him doing something wrong, I asked him to resign."

BREAKING TODAY:

Senator Chuck Grassley released the FD-1023 form, alleging that Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma's founder, paid a $5,000,000 bribe each to Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to have Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

https://rumble.com/v31bif4-chuck-grassley-released-the-1023-ive-been-working-on-getting-from-the-fbi-f.html



