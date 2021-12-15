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Clown Planet News (15 December, 2021): Santa Arrested, UK Vax Pass, Cali Muzzles Up & more
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50 views • December 15, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4G-19QB1Us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0ulakeUzjw
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https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1470505134375542794
https://twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1465833303567745031
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1Sr3QZk300
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBHkd3sXxT8
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/249875/new-york-boston-archdioceses-mask-up-at-holiday-season-masses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRuaR_O2t-4
https://www.corbettreport.com/geoengineering-the-real-climate-change-threat/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBR4qkrHqpg
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-covid-vaccine-pass-three-25687621?utm_source=twitter.com&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/new-zealand-approves-orgies-25-people-part-new-covid-rules
https://summit.news/2021/12/13/queensland-to-allow-grocery-stores-to-ban-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.fauquier.com/news/update-judge-holds-fauquier-hospital-in-contempt-for-not-administering-ivermectin-to-covid-19-patient/article_8cb9853e-5c3d-11ec-8635-376fda43665b.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06fhGs01UO4
https://ph.news.yahoo.com/hong-kong-require-quarantine-camp-134217885.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr
https://6abc.com/covid-19-vaccination-philadelphia-restaurants-indoor-dining-philly-vaccine-mandate/11334019/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-california-new-york-reinstituting-indoor-mask-mandate/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&;linkId=144334486
https://summit.news/2021/12/13/video-cnns-lemon-blames-anti-mask-conservatives-for-rise-in-traffic-accident-deaths/
https://mynorthwest.com/3269333/rantz-gov-inslee-stoops-to-new-low-says-covid-unvaccinated-are-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-vaids-we-should-anticipate-seeing-this-immune-erosion-more-widely/
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-stunning-data-from-south-africa/comments?r=m7jq6&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
https://summit.news/2021/12/14/vaccine-taskforce-chief-slams-government-for-focusing-on-booster-shots-for-young-over-people-with-serious-diseases/
https://www.outkick.com/kroger-announces-covid-sick-leave-is-no-longer-available-to-unvaccinated-employees/
https://www.outkick.com/nfl-to-mandate-vaccinated-coaches-staff-receive-boosters-with-stiff-penalty-if-they-dont/
https://twitter.com/celinegounder/status/1469338239161053197
https://thefatemperor.com/the-end-of-free-speech-terrif
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0ulakeUzjw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37ylRZJnymo
https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1470311610023620612
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1470878230089543684
https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats/status/1469006436239826949
https://twitter.com/OffGuardian0/status/1470689712411193351
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1470843097609555971
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1470437289096626196
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1470505134375542794
https://twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1465833303567745031
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1Sr3QZk300
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBHkd3sXxT8
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/249875/new-york-boston-archdioceses-mask-up-at-holiday-season-masses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRuaR_O2t-4
https://www.corbettreport.com/geoengineering-the-real-climate-change-threat/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBR4qkrHqpg
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-covid-vaccine-pass-three-25687621?utm_source=twitter.com&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/new-zealand-approves-orgies-25-people-part-new-covid-rules
https://summit.news/2021/12/13/queensland-to-allow-grocery-stores-to-ban-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.fauquier.com/news/update-judge-holds-fauquier-hospital-in-contempt-for-not-administering-ivermectin-to-covid-19-patient/article_8cb9853e-5c3d-11ec-8635-376fda43665b.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06fhGs01UO4
https://ph.news.yahoo.com/hong-kong-require-quarantine-camp-134217885.html?soc_src=social-sh&;soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr
https://6abc.com/covid-19-vaccination-philadelphia-restaurants-indoor-dining-philly-vaccine-mandate/11334019/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-california-new-york-reinstituting-indoor-mask-mandate/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&;linkId=144334486
https://summit.news/2021/12/13/video-cnns-lemon-blames-anti-mask-conservatives-for-rise-in-traffic-accident-deaths/
https://mynorthwest.com/3269333/rantz-gov-inslee-stoops-to-new-low-says-covid-unvaccinated-are-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-vaids-we-should-anticipate-seeing-this-immune-erosion-more-widely/
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-stunning-data-from-south-africa/comments?r=m7jq6&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
https://summit.news/2021/12/14/vaccine-taskforce-chief-slams-government-for-focusing-on-booster-shots-for-young-over-people-with-serious-diseases/
https://www.outkick.com/kroger-announces-covid-sick-leave-is-no-longer-available-to-unvaccinated-employees/
https://www.outkick.com/nfl-to-mandate-vaccinated-coaches-staff-receive-boosters-with-stiff-penalty-if-they-dont/
https://twitter.com/celinegounder/status/1469338239161053197
https://thefatemperor.com/the-end-of-free-speech-terrif
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