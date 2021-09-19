© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Nurse - Ivermectin for Vaccinated and Ventilator for Unvaccinated
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • September 19, 2021
Aussie nurse confirms that hospitalised vaccinated COVID patients are being given Ivermectin, but unvaccinated patients are not given treatment, and sentenced to death on a ventilator.
It’s all designed to give the ‘impression’ that the vaccine improves COVID survival rates...it doesn’t, Ivermectin does!
Who thinks up these EVIL ideas?
It’s all designed to give the ‘impression’ that the vaccine improves COVID survival rates...it doesn’t, Ivermectin does!
Who thinks up these EVIL ideas?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.