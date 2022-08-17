Connecting to God Consciousness ~ with FREE Resource Guide

How to connect to God Consciousness and His Guidance is the personal testimony of Tina Buenzli of Triumph Over Health. Included are the Resources she used to help deepen her connection to the Holy Spirit, which lead her to True Health from Stage IV Melanoma Cancer and towards her Life Purpose.You will hear Tina’s experience with discovering that God was actually speaking to her and trying to guide her towards the root causes of her many diseases and cancer, as well as the medical treatments she needed to heal her body. You will also be able to see actual PROOF that God was there with her, letting her know she was on the right path.



Tina also shares with you her detoxification methods that allowed for a deeper connection, as well as supplements and other health protocols that unblocked the pathways that previously limited her ability to connect.



A FREE Resource Guide is available in the TOH Store on www.TriumphOverHealth.com . Within the Guide you will find Resources on How to begin to connect with God Consciousness and utilizing this connection to receive guidance in your own life. It is recommended to listen to the Video first in its entirety, as the Resources will then make much more sense.

May our Heavenly Father bestow upon you and your family an abundance of faith and blessings beyond your wildest dreams.

FREE Resource Guide: https://www.triumphoverhealth.com/toh-store



