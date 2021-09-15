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Wil: Trump Announces 2020 Election Decertification Imminent - Stay Away From Vaxxed [15.09.2021]
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210 views • September 15, 2021
It's all about to hit the fan just as 800 new U.S. detention camps have been completed and GITMO has built a new courthouse to handle all the expected Tribunal cases.
The Marines are being deployed, new fences going up in Washington and the National Guard has been deployed in every State, meaning... Shit's about to hit the fan. It's a GOOD DAY AMERICA!
wil paranormal
47179 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sRvNjNiqHdFY/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmitc7-trump-announces-publicly-2020-election-decertification-imminent.html
The Marines are being deployed, new fences going up in Washington and the National Guard has been deployed in every State, meaning... Shit's about to hit the fan. It's a GOOD DAY AMERICA!
wil paranormal
47179 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sRvNjNiqHdFY/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmitc7-trump-announces-publicly-2020-election-decertification-imminent.html
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