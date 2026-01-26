Stop Waiting for the Iran War to Start - It Already Did

This wasn’t organic. It wasn’t a coincidence. And it damn sure wasn't “just a protest.” What happened in Iran was part of a coordinated Zionist psychological operation - engineered to inflame an uprising against the government. If you think this is the end, it’s not. This is just the beginning.

Mirrored - Propaganda & Co,

