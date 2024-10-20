Do Not Pray for Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6) Pray for the European Church!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is no prayer for the peace of a dusty city in the New Testament. Every prayer for peace is to believers in Jesus Christ, and most explicitly to European believers in named places like Rome, Corinth and Galatia. No apostle every prayed a prayer for that forsaken city. The Church is the heavenly Jerusalem. Christ cursed that dusty city declaring ”never again” shall you bear fruit.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com