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DICTATOR DAN: LOCKED OUT! IS THE NEXT PHASE
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131 views • September 06, 2021
Seemorerocks - September 6, 2021
We can see it coming towards us like a freight train.
Eventually the unvaccinated will not be welcome anywhere, all in the name of protecting the health system.
A “vaccinated economy” is being prepared which will aim to “lock out” dissenting voices and choices.
We can see it coming towards us like a freight train.
Eventually the unvaccinated will not be welcome anywhere, all in the name of protecting the health system.
A “vaccinated economy” is being prepared which will aim to “lock out” dissenting voices and choices.
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