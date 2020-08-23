Predictive Programming BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

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Coronavirus Patient Zero - (December 1st 2019)
= 1001 days
The Last Man on Earth - SEASON 3 EPISODE 10 https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6414494/?ref_=ttrel_rel_tt
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65YbGJ3sr54
Angel White YT Channel