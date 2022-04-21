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A Prisoner Revealed interesting Details of the national Battalions on the territory of Azovstal Plant. Confirmed the Killing of their Soldiers who desire to Surrender. 042122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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150 views • April 21, 2022
Adam Delimkhanov recently conducted an interrogation of a captured Nazi, who previously occupied a firing position along Azovstalskaya Street in the city of Mariupol. The prisoner revealed interesting details of the criminal activities of the militants of the national battalions on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. According to the prisoner, the majority of the plant locked under the thick walls want to leave this territory with a white flag in their hands. This initiative is categorically not welcomed by the current command of the national battalions. Moreover, there is confirmed evidence of the killing of their own soldiers who expressed a desire to lay down their arms.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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