Yom Kippur Sept. 28, 2020 Removing Tyranny To Heal, Deliver, Restore Liberty (1-5)

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This video is talking about the Restoration of America.
This sounds really boring and I'm sure you are asking yourself why should I listen to this. Your life depends on knowing what will be taught in this 5 part series. Your life, Liberty and happiness depends on you knowing this. Evil people have spent 100 of years if not more; they raised their children to do everything possible to keep you from knowing what will be presented. In all seriousness! They spent their entire lives. Thousands of evil people have worked very very hard and spent unlimited amounts of money to keep you from this information.
KIM CLEMENT PROPHECY - THE RESTORATION OF AMERICA - 3/25/11
Blessed to Teach
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWGhVvw3H5mj/
Yom Kippur Broadcast
Jonathan Cahn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpEtttcCKCM