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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 05, 2021 (MIRROR)
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210 views • February 05, 2021
Feb 5, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A news survey says 51 percent of Americans would refuse or delay the Covid vaccine. Del Bigtree says that’s because of all of the side effects associated with it, including deaths.
The Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System reports 329 deaths from the vaccine from two weeks ago, but Dr. Rashid Buttar says only 1% of people reported their events to the VAERS system.
David Knight says the mRNA vaccine is modifying our DNA, and how would you manufacture a Pandemic?
They show you four ways it looks like they’re pulling off a plandemic. On “Corona Crazy,” Tucker hammers Shepard Smith’s story of maskless Floridians at a supermarket, and on “Commie Crackdown,” TruNews Headlines gets shut down by YouTube, forever!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-05-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A news survey says 51 percent of Americans would refuse or delay the Covid vaccine. Del Bigtree says that’s because of all of the side effects associated with it, including deaths.
The Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System reports 329 deaths from the vaccine from two weeks ago, but Dr. Rashid Buttar says only 1% of people reported their events to the VAERS system.
David Knight says the mRNA vaccine is modifying our DNA, and how would you manufacture a Pandemic?
They show you four ways it looks like they’re pulling off a plandemic. On “Corona Crazy,” Tucker hammers Shepard Smith’s story of maskless Floridians at a supermarket, and on “Commie Crackdown,” TruNews Headlines gets shut down by YouTube, forever!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-05-2021
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