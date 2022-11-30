Klaus Schwab ADMITS IT! - GREAT RESET MODELED AFTER CHINA! - Globalist Tyranny Is Coming!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent interview Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum gave to a television station owned largely by the Chinese Communist Party where he openly admits that China is a "role model" for the world order.

As Schwab pushes the Great Reset and the technocratic takeover of mankind, it should be of no surprise that he support the very government that the Great Reset was based on in the first place as China has been used as a guinea pig state for the new world order for decades.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is cracking down on individuals more than ever and disappearing those who dare to question it.





In this video, we talk about the correlation with the Great Reset and the Chinese government and the move into the economic reset of BRICS.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:

https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022