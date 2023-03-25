Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine war planned for the Great Reset? | www.kla.tv/25530
29 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday |

One year of war and no end in sight? Why is a militarily superior power like Russia making slow progress against the Ukrainian armed forces? Are there ultimately other goals behind this war? There are many indications that this war is about far more than national interests. Reports from the Ukrainian and Russian populations and from investigative journalists support this statement. Learn more in this exciting documentary!

👉 https://kla.tv/25530


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


zdf.de vom 15.2.2023: How it could go on in the Ukraine-war

https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/politik/kriegsende-szenarien-ukraine-krieg-russland-100.html


Wikipedia: Russian raid on Ukraine 2022

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russischer_%C3%9Cberfall_auf_die_Ukraine_2022


Tagesschau on „Denazification“

https://www.tagesschau.de/faktenfinder/russland-propaganda-ukraine-101.html


UN reports about 13,000 deaths in Eastern Ukraine

https://www.n-tv.de/politik/Uno-meldet-fast-13-000-Tote-in-Ostukraine-article20821339.html


Daily OSCE-reports of the special monitoring mission in Ukraine concerning

ceasefire violations and explosions

https://www.osce.org/ukraine-smm/reports?page=2


Number of registered explosions in Donbass from 14th - 22nd April 2022

https://www.voltairenet.org/article216289.html


Regiment Asov

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regiment_Asow


Front lines - Billy Six at BarCode

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlIn81KBp-c


Aron Morhoff

https://www.rubikon.news/autoren/aron-morhoff


Ryan Matters about the globalist agenda and Putin’s role

https://uncutnews.ch/10-gruende-das-narrativ-putin-gegen-davos-zu-hinterfragen/

Keywords
russiawarnwoukrainegreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket