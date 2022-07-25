DEATH DOGS

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All the people who laughed off the “worrywarts” years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs (tm) should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year.
Sean Chiplock
@sonicmega
https://twitter.com/sonicmega
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