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DEATH DOGS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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30720 views • July 25, 2022

All the people who laughed off the “worrywarts” years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs (tm) should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year.



Sean Chiplock

@sonicmega

https://twitter.com/sonicmega


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Strange Sounds

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Keywords
vaccinesnewspreppingbiblecommunismpropagandasurvival5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationthe great resetscriptural truthsc-ovid hoax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy