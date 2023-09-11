She hid in the bushes and scared when someone approached, her body drenched after the pouring rain

Pitiful Animal





Aug 30, 2023

Gina with her hind legs badly injured, her body drenched after the pouring rain

She crawled along the fence and hid in the thick bushes

She kept crying out in pain

But when I approached, suddenly she demanded to bite out of shock

After checking, the doctor found her with a broken spine

The day before she had a CT scan, that day she had surgery

The sensitivity of the hind legs was almost zero

That meant she could no longer walk.

Gina was our hope.

That was why I couldn’t let her go.

It would be better if she was in a wheelchair.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4FR9vseHz8