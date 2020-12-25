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Dr Thomas Cowan–Uncovering Peer Reviewed Claims Of Covid19 Isolation&Study From 2007 Shows SARS-Cov3???
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335 views • December 25, 2020
1.Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR - https://www.eurosurveillance.org/docserver/fulltext/eurosurveillance/25/3/eurosurv-25-3-5.pdf?expires=1604426060&;id=id&accname=guest&checksum=9BC83E2F05E1AB3317BD618146B6492A (January 2020)
2. CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel - https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download (July 2020)
3. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States - https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
4.RNase-Resistant Virus-Like Particles Containing Long Chimeric RNA Sequences Produced by Two-Plasmid Coexpression System - https://jcm.asm.org/content/jcm/46/5/1734.full.pdf
2. CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel - https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download (July 2020)
3. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States - https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
4.RNase-Resistant Virus-Like Particles Containing Long Chimeric RNA Sequences Produced by Two-Plasmid Coexpression System - https://jcm.asm.org/content/jcm/46/5/1734.full.pdf
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