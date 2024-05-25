Heavy Smoke - One of the Epicenter construction hypermarkets destroyed in Kharkov. They are also very often used as military warehouses - part 2

One of the Epicenter construction hypermarkets destroyed in Kharkov. They are also very often used as military warehouses.
Secondary explosions can be heard after the strike, most likely from ammo inside. There was another video that you could hear this loader, but too similar to this one so didn't post. Part 2 is from a little further distance to see how large and dark (oil, ammo?) the smoke was.
