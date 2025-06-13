BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
6/12/25 TRUMP Vs Bilderberg, Israel/Iran WW3, Singham CCP Riots USA
68 views • 17 hours ago

6/12/25 Bilderberg meets in Sweden, NATO Land Forces Commander, Gen. Donahue attends as Israel attacks Iran. This video was made just before Israel launched attacks. Neville Singham, CCP billionaire behind color revolution staging across USA & much more! Pray for God's hand in preventing WW3 and for Trump's Administration stopping Globalist orchestrated insurrection in America! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Christy Walton, Walmart heiress funding the anti-ice NGOs:

https://www.theblaze.com/news/walmart-heiress-christy-walton-promotes-nationwide-protest-telling-people-to-rise-up-amid-la-riots


Former Socialist POTUS of Argentina, Kirchner, sentenced to 6 yrs for $1B embezzlement TP $:

https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2025/06/11/left-riots-argentina-sentences-far-left-ex-president-prison/


Neville Singham, tech billionaire CCP propagandist funding LA RIOTS, NO KINGS:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neville_Roy_Singham


Neville Singham Orchestration of LA Insurrection for CCP:

https://thecommunemag.com/whos-behind-the-2025-anti-ice-riots-in-los-angeles/


Ernst wants DOGE Act in BBB: Call your Senator: 202-224-3121!

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/06/12/exclusive-sen-joni-ernst-aims-to-fix-to-stop-fraudulent-payments-as-pay-for-in-big-beautiful-bill/


Bilderberg starts today, Stockholm, Sweden:

https://citizenwatchreport.com/bilderberg-2025-begins-global-elites-gather-in-stockholm-ai-migration-and-national-security-dominate-discussions/


Bilderberg Attendee List:

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/participants-2025


General Christopher Donahue, NATO Allied Land Forces Commander, attends Bilderberg:

https://www.stripes.com/branches/army/2024-12-10/army-europe-commander-donahue-16120968.html


President Trump Participates in a Bill Signing Ceremony 6/12/25:

https://rumble.com/v6uoaf3-live-president-trump-participates-in-a-bill-signing-ceremony-61225.html


General Kurilla, former CENTCOMM Commander involved in Israel plan to attack Iran:

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/409761


CELEBRATE AMERICA!

Free Tickets to DC 250th Celebration June 14th:

https://america250.org/


Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/


Mike Lindell's court hearing information:

6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT

U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado

901 19th Street

Denver CO, 80294


EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS: EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV's videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/


"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

