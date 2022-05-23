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'Noahide Utopian' Part 8: Napoleon’s Fight Against the Illuminati [22.05.2022]
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119 views • May 23, 2022
Napoleon Bonaparte's fight against the Illuminati....
The Illuminati has relied in Revolutions to accomplish their Satanic goals. One of their biggest successes was the French Revolution of 1789 where all of France's morals and virtues were destroyed so that the J€ws get emancipated in society. After having witnessed the devastation in France, a young military general by the name of Napoleon comes to power to restore the Monarchy, and to reform the J€ws.
Sources:
The Other Israel by Ted Pike: https://youtu.be/NUsYb0wGG8I
Evan Sadler - Original video was deleted
Rothschilds and Freemasonry: https://www.rothschildarchive.org/family/family_interests/freemasonry
Napoleon PBS Docuemtnary (3/4): https://youtu.be/zy1B8rwMyqM
In Defense of Napoleon Bonaparte by TheFascifist: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbO4xPRRzMmw/
Napoleon and the Abolishment of usury: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TQxVt6lH3t98/
"Judeo Masonry and the Ruin of Europe" by Brother Nathanael: https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=179
The J€ws and the Anglo-Boer War: http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v18/v18n3p14_Weber.html
--
'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNgv6MtarZCO/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 4: The Unholy Alliance of the Illuminati [14.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHqUiDYgW5Du/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (1/2): The Protocols of the Illuminati [15.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dIcY6Nx21soC/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (2/2): The Satanic Doctrine in Freemasonry! [16.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dQ2kIOUSBy9/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 6: The Bloodlines of the Illuminati [18.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Jz3veqlUk6v/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 7: How Central Banking Works (ft. Peter Joseph) [20.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnKgZWi2SUdr/
--
@Scarack Truther - 510 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zntXOqjCwlny/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
Instagram: @scarack_truther
The Illuminati has relied in Revolutions to accomplish their Satanic goals. One of their biggest successes was the French Revolution of 1789 where all of France's morals and virtues were destroyed so that the J€ws get emancipated in society. After having witnessed the devastation in France, a young military general by the name of Napoleon comes to power to restore the Monarchy, and to reform the J€ws.
Sources:
The Other Israel by Ted Pike: https://youtu.be/NUsYb0wGG8I
Evan Sadler - Original video was deleted
Rothschilds and Freemasonry: https://www.rothschildarchive.org/family/family_interests/freemasonry
Napoleon PBS Docuemtnary (3/4): https://youtu.be/zy1B8rwMyqM
In Defense of Napoleon Bonaparte by TheFascifist: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbO4xPRRzMmw/
Napoleon and the Abolishment of usury: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TQxVt6lH3t98/
"Judeo Masonry and the Ruin of Europe" by Brother Nathanael: https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=179
The J€ws and the Anglo-Boer War: http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v18/v18n3p14_Weber.html
--
'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNgv6MtarZCO/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 4: The Unholy Alliance of the Illuminati [14.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHqUiDYgW5Du/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (1/2): The Protocols of the Illuminati [15.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dIcY6Nx21soC/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 5 (2/2): The Satanic Doctrine in Freemasonry! [16.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dQ2kIOUSBy9/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 6: The Bloodlines of the Illuminati [18.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Jz3veqlUk6v/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 7: How Central Banking Works (ft. Peter Joseph) [20.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnKgZWi2SUdr/
--
@Scarack Truther - 510 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zntXOqjCwlny/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
Instagram: @scarack_truther
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