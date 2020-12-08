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Dr. Ivette Lozano from Texas Speaks out
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94 views • December 08, 2020
Family Doctor, Ivette Lozano, May 2020 speaks from her heart and out of frustration about how she and other doctors are being censored.
She and others like her are real patriots, they love their profession and take their oath seriously. Thank you Dr. Lozano... You have saved more lives than you know.
She and others like her are real patriots, they love their profession and take their oath seriously. Thank you Dr. Lozano... You have saved more lives than you know.
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