The Right Dissident: CHILDREN BEING MOLESTED BY PUBLIC SCHOOLS Librarian confronted live!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
Dalton Clodfelter calls a librarian live on the air to confront the mental rape of kids through a book promoted in summer reading programs. He also calls out the blatant propaganda in regards to the Ukrainian war.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1iylfv-children-being-molested-by-public-schools-librarian-confronted-live.html