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Vitamin D reduces mortality risk by -89%
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540 views • October 31, 2020
Chris Martense, October 27, 2020
Vitamin D has now been shown in study after study to cut Covid mortality in the elderly by a massive amount - up to an 89% reduction in deaths.
This data has been steadily accumulating for months. Vitamin D has been known to be a powerful immunomodulator for decades. It's also known to be extremely safe...almost ridiculously safe.
Yet the UK, US and France (among other nations) neither advocate for Vitamin D supplementation in their general populations as a guard against Covid-19, nor do their current treatment protocols include it.
I have to ask: WTF? Seriously, what's going on here? Whatever it is, it's not based on science, nor is it concerned with patient health or survival.
So if you are a doctor there's absolutely no reason not to be administering a large Vitamin D bolus to every patient upon check-in at the hospital. To every person out there, as a preventative for both Covid and other viral illnesses, you really should be taking Vitamin D.
Links:
Vitamin D is essential!
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096007602030296X#fig0010
NHS – UK guidelines
https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2020/03/clinical-management-of-persons-admitted-to-hospita-v1-19-march-2020.pdf
NICE – UK no vitamin D
https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/es28/chapter/Advisory-statement-on-likely-place-in-therapy
Nice Budget & Staffing
https://www.inahta.org/members/nice/
France – Covid treatments – no Vitamin D
https://www.gouvernement.fr/en/coronavirus-covid-19
Pasteur institute
https://www.pasteur.fr/en/medical-center/disease-sheets/covid-19-disease-novel-coronavirus#treatment
Vitamin D study in Spain 80% hosp had low levels
https://scitechdaily.com/over-80-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-have-vitamin-d-deficiency-study-finds/
Vitamin D has now been shown in study after study to cut Covid mortality in the elderly by a massive amount - up to an 89% reduction in deaths.
This data has been steadily accumulating for months. Vitamin D has been known to be a powerful immunomodulator for decades. It's also known to be extremely safe...almost ridiculously safe.
Yet the UK, US and France (among other nations) neither advocate for Vitamin D supplementation in their general populations as a guard against Covid-19, nor do their current treatment protocols include it.
I have to ask: WTF? Seriously, what's going on here? Whatever it is, it's not based on science, nor is it concerned with patient health or survival.
So if you are a doctor there's absolutely no reason not to be administering a large Vitamin D bolus to every patient upon check-in at the hospital. To every person out there, as a preventative for both Covid and other viral illnesses, you really should be taking Vitamin D.
Links:
Vitamin D is essential!
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096007602030296X#fig0010
NHS – UK guidelines
https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2020/03/clinical-management-of-persons-admitted-to-hospita-v1-19-march-2020.pdf
NICE – UK no vitamin D
https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/es28/chapter/Advisory-statement-on-likely-place-in-therapy
Nice Budget & Staffing
https://www.inahta.org/members/nice/
France – Covid treatments – no Vitamin D
https://www.gouvernement.fr/en/coronavirus-covid-19
Pasteur institute
https://www.pasteur.fr/en/medical-center/disease-sheets/covid-19-disease-novel-coronavirus#treatment
Vitamin D study in Spain 80% hosp had low levels
https://scitechdaily.com/over-80-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-have-vitamin-d-deficiency-study-finds/
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