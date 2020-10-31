Vitamin D reduces mortality risk by -89%

Chris Martense, October 27, 2020Vitamin D has now been shown in study after study to cut Covid mortality in the elderly by a massive amount - up to an 89% reduction in deaths.This data has been steadily accumulating for months. Vitamin D has been known to be a powerful immunomodulator for decades. It's also known to be extremely safe...almost ridiculously safe.Yet the UK, US and France (among other nations) neither advocate for Vitamin D supplementation in their general populations as a guard against Covid-19, nor do their current treatment protocols include it.I have to ask: WTF? Seriously, what's going on here? Whatever it is, it's not based on science, nor is it concerned with patient health or survival.So if you are a doctor there's absolutely no reason not to be administering a large Vitamin D bolus to every patient upon check-in at the hospital. To every person out there, as a preventative for both Covid and other viral illnesses, you really should be taking Vitamin D.Links:Vitamin D is essential!NHS – UK guidelinesNICE – UK no vitamin DNice Budget & StaffingFrance – Covid treatments – no Vitamin DPasteur instituteVitamin D study in Spain 80% hosp had low levels