BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI: Why it's dangerous?
rox_jonah
rox_jonah
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 4 months ago

We all realize how practical it is to do research on the web and find the answer right away.

Sometimes, however, there are conflicting answers because they deal with debatable topics such as politics or tastes.


But the programming level has evolved to the point where the machine can perform the reasoning that a human brain would do, in order to give answers that are as exact as possible.

But the answers to politics or artistic or culinary or personal tastes will never be given, precisely because the machine cannot give certain answers.


Furthermore, we are entering a dangerous path.

Since the machine is not able to give certain answers on personal topics, unfortunately, it is programmed with the same mentality as the programmer analyst.


The examples of how search engines have been manipulated in recent years are a confirmation of this.


Today, however, they present us with something that they call "artificial intelligence".

For those who believe and have faith, it is easy to understand how some evil person who rules this world, uses these crazy analyst programmers to force people to follow the rules of the machine.


In this video it will be described how intelligence and insight are a prerogative only of man and how these programmed machines are a great danger to unamity.


Keywords
aiapocalypsearmageddonreturn of jesussupernovabiblical last times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy