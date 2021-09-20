Arrests and Executions Queen, Hollywood, world leaders, music industry, supreme court judge

This details to you a list of all the arrest and execution that have been taking place at Gitmo.



For those of you that are awake you will be aware of the underground tunnels, child trafficking,

pedophile

Crimes against humanity

Treason

Disney

Film Industry

Hollywood

Music Industry



These were sick people, if you see them on Tv its cause they are



Body doubles,

CGI

Body Clones



Await for an Electric Broadcast system this will shock the world for those that are sleeping or in a Coma



AWAIT FOR THE EBS ON THE Tell Lie Vision, life is not what you think it is,

You are slave to the system which was controlled by the 13th Jewish families and reptilians.



ONLT TRUMP COULD HAVE DRAINED THE SWAMP