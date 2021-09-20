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Arrests and Executions Queen, Hollywood, world leaders, music industry, supreme court judge
Patriot Bunger
Patriot Bunger
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564 views • September 20, 2021
This details to you a list of all the arrest and execution that have been taking place at Gitmo.

For those of you that are awake you will be aware of the underground tunnels, child trafficking,
pedophile
Crimes against humanity
Treason
Disney
Film Industry
Hollywood
Music Industry

These were sick people, if you see them on Tv its cause they are

Body doubles,
CGI
Body Clones

Await for an Electric Broadcast system this will shock the world for those that are sleeping or in a Coma

AWAIT FOR THE EBS ON THE Tell Lie Vision, life is not what you think it is,
You are slave to the system which was controlled by the 13th Jewish families and reptilians.

ONLT TRUMP COULD HAVE DRAINED THE SWAMP
Keywords
infowarspresident donald j trumpsacha stonesimon parkesgeneral flynnmike lindellscott mckaydr charlie wardmel kstew peterssidney powellee dawsonrudy gioliani
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