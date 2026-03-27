Previously unpublished footage of a fire on the tanker Safeen Prestige under the Maltese flag, hit on March 4, yet continues to smolder to this day

Dusting off old news - @Rybar

Today people are spreading a video of an allegedly hit new tanker in the Strait of Hormuz — except the video is old.

They report on the destruction of an unnamed vessel under the Pakistani flag, but this information raises doubts. First, attacking Pakistani merchant vessels offers no benefit to the Iranians. Second, the news comes with previously unpublished footage of a fire on the tanker Safeen Prestige under the Maltese flag: it was hit on March 4, yet continues to smolder to this day.

They also mention strikes on the vessels Mayuree Naree and Express Rome, except this happened back on March 11. They remembered them because Mayuree Naree ran aground today near the Iranian island of Keshm — apparently the crew failed to drop anchor before evacuation. And Express Rome made it into the article purely for company, though the incident involving it was never confirmed initially.

📌A more reliable source — UKMTO — states that there were no strikes on vessels in the region today. True, this has little effect on transit: only a small portion of vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian authorities' permission, and vessels of unfriendly nations, taught by bitter experience, prefer to stay well clear of the strait.