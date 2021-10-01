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MILITARY IS FORCING TWO DOSES OF PFIZER INTO ME WITH ONLY 45 DAYS OF SERVICE REMAINING [2021-09-30] - SERGEANT ALLEN, US ARMY (VIDEO)
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172 views • October 01, 2021
MILITARY IS FORCING TWO DOSES OF PFIZER INTO ME WITH ONLY 45 DAYS OF SERVICE REMAINING [2021-09-30] - SERGEANT ALLEN, US ARMY (VIDEO)
For all you people that still think the WHITE HATS are in-charge of the US Military, you are sadly mistaken, the Deep State Globalist DEMONrats are definitely running the show right now. Here is Sergeant Allen of the US Army. He is currently finishing up 8 years of a planned 20 year career. He was going to give up his planned military career and not re-enlist rather than get the jab. He was told 2 days in advance that he must take the jab, even after he decided not to re-enlist, or he would be involuntarily extended, and then receive a court martial followed up with a less than honorable discharge, and most likely a dishonorable discharge. So he took the first jab, and is scheduled to take the second jab. Sadly, he has the mRNA GENE ALTERING and BLOOD CLOTTING POISON inside his body now, with a second dose scheduled after two weeks, and his ticket has been punched for the depopulation/control agenda. This is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY and a violation of the US CONSTITUTION. I feel so sorry that he was COERCED, CONNED, and THREATENED into FALSE THINKING he had no more options. If SGT ALLEN gave in after 21 months of push-back, imagine how many others will also give into the DEMONrats New World Order agenda. The simply fact they sped up the timeline and coerced this jab into this young man is beyond all belief. This proves 100% the jab has NOTHING TO DO WITH A CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION, and EVERYTHING TO DO WITH CONTROL AND DEPOPULATION.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Sergeant Allen @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@pharaohsregime?
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
For all you people that still think the WHITE HATS are in-charge of the US Military, you are sadly mistaken, the Deep State Globalist DEMONrats are definitely running the show right now. Here is Sergeant Allen of the US Army. He is currently finishing up 8 years of a planned 20 year career. He was going to give up his planned military career and not re-enlist rather than get the jab. He was told 2 days in advance that he must take the jab, even after he decided not to re-enlist, or he would be involuntarily extended, and then receive a court martial followed up with a less than honorable discharge, and most likely a dishonorable discharge. So he took the first jab, and is scheduled to take the second jab. Sadly, he has the mRNA GENE ALTERING and BLOOD CLOTTING POISON inside his body now, with a second dose scheduled after two weeks, and his ticket has been punched for the depopulation/control agenda. This is a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY and a violation of the US CONSTITUTION. I feel so sorry that he was COERCED, CONNED, and THREATENED into FALSE THINKING he had no more options. If SGT ALLEN gave in after 21 months of push-back, imagine how many others will also give into the DEMONrats New World Order agenda. The simply fact they sped up the timeline and coerced this jab into this young man is beyond all belief. This proves 100% the jab has NOTHING TO DO WITH A CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION, and EVERYTHING TO DO WITH CONTROL AND DEPOPULATION.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Sergeant Allen @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@pharaohsregime?
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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