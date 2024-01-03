The Secret To A Good Nights Sleep with Stephanie Romiszewski | E64





Jan 12, 2021 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

This weeks episode entitled 'The Secret To A Good Night Sleep' topics:





0:00 Intro

01:04 What the result of not sleeping properly?

04:00 Where is the bullshit?

10:00 What are the common misconceptions

16:51 How should I be designing my environment

18:25 What do you thunk about the snooze button?

19:08 How to sort your sleep tonight

21:39 Do you sleep well?

24:19 The Therapy you offer

28:20 Caffeine and sleeping pills

31:45 Whats causing all these sleeping problems?

36:38 What impact has the pandemic had on peoples sleep

38:48 What control do we have on our dreams?

42:02 How does what I eat effect my sleep?

43:56 Can I sleep too much?

45:17 These top tips about sleep

47:53 The correlation between poor mental health and poor sleep

49:32 characteristics of a good sleeper and bad sleeper

57:14 What do you want people to get from this podcast?









