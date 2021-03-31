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COVID shots Explained by Dr Tenpenny
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80614 views • March 31, 2021
Dr Sheri Tenpenny explains the Covid injections aka “vaccines” and some of the possible side effects and problems that will arise to those injected.
You can follow Dr Tenpenny in her Telegram channel through this link https://t.me/DrTenpenny
Or through her website https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Follow GenXquestions Telegram Channel https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
You can follow Dr Tenpenny in her Telegram channel through this link https://t.me/DrTenpenny
Or through her website https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Follow GenXquestions Telegram Channel https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
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