Don't Panic*, Get Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics

Dr. Makis talks about his Guide to Future Pandemics so that you do not need to panic when the news and government FEAR people into getting the next vaccine."Negative Vaccine Efficacy, 6-12 months after your last shot, your immune system is really shot!"
Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics
-look for gain of function work on the virus
-find the simulation or tabletop exercise
-NIH or other government agency working on a vaccine
You have all the tools that you need for any upcoming virus scare scenario that they come up with already!
Vitamin C, D, zinc, quercetin, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, sunshine, exercise, fresh air.
We talk about the gradual government masking and hinting at upcoming health scare.
H5n1, boosters, masks, RSV, marburg
https://substack.com/@makismd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.