Injustice and persecutions may be part of your spiritual journey!

2Thess lesson #8. The Believer needs to pick up their cross and follow Christ. Injustice, adversity and persecutions may be the growing points and testing ground in your walk. Never assume a challenge or problem is not a God-ordained test for your growth. Satan wants you defeated and yet GOD is giving you a chance for growth and blessings to glorify HIM in the angelic conflict.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.