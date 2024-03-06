Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Israeli Army Has the Technology to See Who Is Inside the Buildings They Bomb. They Use This Tech to Deliberately Target Children
channel image
Puretrauma357
1644 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

The Israeli Army Has the Technology to See Who Is Inside the Buildings They Bomb. They Use This Tech to Deliberately Target Children

American vet Josephine Guilbeau says, "they are bombing homes knowing how many children were actually inside."

Keywords
target childrenthe israeliarmy hasthe technologyto see who is inside the buildings they bombthey use this tech to deliberately

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket