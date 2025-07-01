As Kyiv refuses peace, the Russian military keeps pounding Ukrainian rear infrastructure with accurate concentrated strikes, leaving enemy air defenses with no chance to resist. On the night of June 30, another massive attack targeted military logistics and infrastructure in the southern Odessa region.

Multiple explosions rocked Odessa and its surroundings, with significant damage reported at key logistical hubs. In the coastal village of Sovinyon, a major logistics center handling foreign military supplies was struck, triggering a large fire and releasing toxic smoke. Ukrainians confirmed the destruction of chemical production materials intended for military use. Meanwhile, in Chernomorsk, a grain terminal turned into another military hub was engulfed in flames after being hit during a nighttime unloading operation. Additional strikes targeted the port infrastructure in Burlacha Balka, igniting at least three major fires, including at fuel depots and warehouses storing military equipment. The satellite imagery confirmed fires at a fuel storage site near the local rail-ferry complex, with flames persisting into the morning.

The attacks reportedly featured the latest iteration of Russia’s Geran drones, the Geran-3, which Ukrainian media claim possess significantly enhanced speed and payload capacity compared to their predecessors. Equipped with a compact turbojet engine, the new UAV can reportedly reach speeds of up to 800 km/h in a dive, making interception more difficult. Fragments recovered from previous strikes suggest the drone carries a 50 kg warhead, comparable to some cruise missiles.

The escalation in Odessa coincides with increased Ukrainian naval operations, including the use of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to target Russian assets in the Black Sea and in Crimea. Constant massive strikes in the region are partly a response to these activities.

Western support continues to play a role in the region’s dynamics. Large military supplies are going from NATO through Romania. In an attempt to reinforce its naval capabilities, Ukraine also recently received a new batch of decommissioned minesweepers from Belgium and the Netherlands. Though these vessels are unlikely to be deployed to Odessa in the near term, their transfer highlights NATO’s ongoing involvement.

Maximum attention is being paid to the development of the maritime unmanned sphere. The full-fledged military assistance from the US and Britain was recently enhanced by the integration of Norway. Combat modules from Kongsberg Defense& Aerospace will be deployed on Ukrainian USVs. Germany’s FLANQ has developed a low-cost Q-RECON reconnaissance drone to sell to Kyiv, emphasizing its stealth features.

The interplay between Russian strikes, Ukrainian countermeasures, and Western aid ensures the Black Sea remains a critical flashpoint, with each side adapting tactics in a prolonged war of attrition.

Mirrored - South Front

