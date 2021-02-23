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John Mccain and the POW HOAX VIET-NON war(controlled demolition and stratigic relocation.)
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84 views • February 23, 2021
ALL you VIetNON vets are the WORST forms OF lie filled HUMAN trash YOU REPENT of your LIes and tell them about the GOOD times you had and the fact you could not take the heat and the jungle ROT the GIRLS and some of you scum the boys....and the Drugs and the BEER!!! were nice...right Killers?
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