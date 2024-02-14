Irish MEP Mick Wallace asks Tough Questions - War & Poverty

Irish MEP Mick Wallace asks tough questions:
Why are we still facilitating this senseless and bloody war in Ukraine? Why did NATO block a peace deal that we knew had both Ukrainian and Russian support back in March 2022? … Why aren't we conditioning aid on peace? This is absolute insanity.”
