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US Funded 21 of 28 “Crazy Militias” Used by Turks Against Kurds
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2 views • October 22, 2019
Is moving troops in Syria a “betrayal” of Kurds? Was it a betrayal when CIA, McCain & Lockheed Lindsey funded 21 out of the 28 “crazy unreliable militias” attacking the Kurds now? Can we get out of NATO now that Turkey is a villain? Even the “White Helmets”, former FalseFlag allies for Syrian “Regime Change”, are now villains.
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