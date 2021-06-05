© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Absolutely 9-0 by Mike Lindell
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • June 05, 2021
This is the video that shows they have the packets that were recorded during the election. It's undeniable smoking gun proof the election was hacked by foreign entities like China. It shows the results from 20 of the thousands of hack that went on with Trump winning ALL the swing states. My guess is he probably won a lot of other states that was given to traitor joe too. The reason Mike named this Absolutely 9-0 is because that is what the supreme court will have to vote in favor of the election being hacked after looking at this data. Game over.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.