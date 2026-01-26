Well-Deserved Recognition

Enemy Acknowledges Drone Operators near Hryshyne

A recent publication about the Pokrovsk direction, where operators of the Irish Strike Unit are trying to isolate the battlefield to a depth of tens of kilometers, might have seemed skeptical. Some might think, "Isn't that too much for ordinary FPV drones?"

However, enemy resources are now openly discussing the same thing, talking about systematic drone strikes on supply routes to Hryshyne. Moreover, they specifically highlight the "Irish" unit, mentioning the unit by name.

Other drone units are also operating in this direction, which have already caused significant trouble for the enemy over the past month. But the fact that the opponent is focusing on the "Irish" unit clearly speaks to the effectiveness of their combat work.

🖍There are several reasons for this, including the active use of signal relay drones. This largely contributes to the ability to fly tens of kilometers behind the front line from safer operator positions.

🚩Ensuring such battlefield isolation across the entire front is difficult — it requires increased concentration of trained and equipped crews, the number of which is limited on both sides. But where they appear, it becomes possible.

❗️We will still see the final result of the "Irish" unit's work: cutting off supply routes has a cumulative effect and becomes immediately apparent when troops begin to attack on the ground.

@Rybar