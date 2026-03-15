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🎵Follow The Money
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Begin with lo-fi vocals and sparse piano, adding a side-chained sub-bass pulsing like a heartbeat, Gradually build with crisp hi-hats and pulsing synth bass, layering in distorted guitar through the verses, A bridge breaks into spoken word over ambient pads and faint hospital monitors, After Verse 3, an aggressive wah-heavy guitar solo collides with syncopated drums, then returns to the main groove, End with echoing whispers and fading static for an atmospheric close

Style Prompt: Industrial Political Rock, Gritty Underground Hip-Hop, Aggressive Male Vocals, Dark Cinematic Atmosphere, Heavy Bass, 90bpm, Protest Song.

[Intro: Distorted radio static, heavy rhythmic heartbeat bass kick]

[Verse 1]
Where the money go, Joe?
Ukraine funds vanish like a magic show
Slush funds flow, but who’s in the know?
USAID’s ledger’s got a shady glow

[Chorus]
Follow the money, trace the trail
From Rothschild banks to Big Pharma’s veil
They print the lies, they rig the game
While freedom burns in their Wall Street flame

[Verse 2]
Hunter’s laptop, encrypted keys
Tax refunds swapped like a shell-game fleece
Ten percent cut for "the big guy’s" share
China’s oil deals—corruption laid bare

[Bridge: Music slows, eerie synth pads, spoken-word intensity]
Medical errors pay the bills
Hospitals profit from surgical kills
First do no harm? That’s a hollow creed
When death’s the crop and greed’s the seed

[Verse 3: Building intensity, double-time delivery]
Central banks rise, nations fall
Lincoln’s greenbacks—they murdered them all
Tsars and presidents, they stand in the way
So the money men make ’em all pay

[Chorus]
Follow the money, trace the trail
From Rothschild banks to Big Pharma’s veil
They print the lies, they rig the game
While freedom burns in their Wall Street flame

[Outro: Heavy guitar feedback, fading heartbeat]
From Rio Tinto to Standard Oil
The same blood runs in the same spoiled soil
Break the chains, take back the light
Or stay a slave to their endless night
[End]

Keywords
begin with lo-fi vocals and sparse pianoadding a side-chained sub-bass pulsing like a heartbeatgradually build with crisp hi-hats and pulsing synth basslayering in distorted guitar through the versesa bridge breaks into spoken word over ambient pads and faint hospital monitorsafter verse 3an aggressive wah-heavy guitar solo collides with syncopated drumsthen returns to the main grooveend with echoing whispers and fading static for an atmospheric close
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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