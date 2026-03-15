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Begin with lo-fi vocals and sparse piano, adding a side-chained sub-bass pulsing like a heartbeat, Gradually build with crisp hi-hats and pulsing synth bass, layering in distorted guitar through the verses, A bridge breaks into spoken word over ambient pads and faint hospital monitors, After Verse 3, an aggressive wah-heavy guitar solo collides with syncopated drums, then returns to the main groove, End with echoing whispers and fading static for an atmospheric close
Style Prompt: Industrial Political Rock, Gritty Underground Hip-Hop, Aggressive Male Vocals, Dark Cinematic Atmosphere, Heavy Bass, 90bpm, Protest Song.
[Intro: Distorted radio static, heavy rhythmic heartbeat bass kick]
[Verse 1]
Where the money go, Joe?
Ukraine funds vanish like a magic show
Slush funds flow, but who’s in the know?
USAID’s ledger’s got a shady glow
[Chorus]
Follow the money, trace the trail
From Rothschild banks to Big Pharma’s veil
They print the lies, they rig the game
While freedom burns in their Wall Street flame
[Verse 2]
Hunter’s laptop, encrypted keys
Tax refunds swapped like a shell-game fleece
Ten percent cut for "the big guy’s" share
China’s oil deals—corruption laid bare
[Bridge: Music slows, eerie synth pads, spoken-word intensity]
Medical errors pay the bills
Hospitals profit from surgical kills
First do no harm? That’s a hollow creed
When death’s the crop and greed’s the seed
[Verse 3: Building intensity, double-time delivery]
Central banks rise, nations fall
Lincoln’s greenbacks—they murdered them all
Tsars and presidents, they stand in the way
So the money men make ’em all pay
[Chorus]
Follow the money, trace the trail
From Rothschild banks to Big Pharma’s veil
They print the lies, they rig the game
While freedom burns in their Wall Street flame
[Outro: Heavy guitar feedback, fading heartbeat]
From Rio Tinto to Standard Oil
The same blood runs in the same spoiled soil
Break the chains, take back the light
Or stay a slave to their endless night
[End]