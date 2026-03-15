Begin with lo-fi vocals and sparse piano, adding a side-chained sub-bass pulsing like a heartbeat, Gradually build with crisp hi-hats and pulsing synth bass, layering in distorted guitar through the verses, A bridge breaks into spoken word over ambient pads and faint hospital monitors, After Verse 3, an aggressive wah-heavy guitar solo collides with syncopated drums, then returns to the main groove, End with echoing whispers and fading static for an atmospheric close

Style Prompt: Industrial Political Rock, Gritty Underground Hip-Hop, Aggressive Male Vocals, Dark Cinematic Atmosphere, Heavy Bass, 90bpm, Protest Song.



[Intro: Distorted radio static, heavy rhythmic heartbeat bass kick]



[Verse 1]

Where the money go, Joe?

Ukraine funds vanish like a magic show

Slush funds flow, but who’s in the know?

USAID’s ledger’s got a shady glow



[Chorus]

Follow the money, trace the trail

From Rothschild banks to Big Pharma’s veil

They print the lies, they rig the game

While freedom burns in their Wall Street flame



[Verse 2]

Hunter’s laptop, encrypted keys

Tax refunds swapped like a shell-game fleece

Ten percent cut for "the big guy’s" share

China’s oil deals—corruption laid bare



[Bridge: Music slows, eerie synth pads, spoken-word intensity]

Medical errors pay the bills

Hospitals profit from surgical kills

First do no harm? That’s a hollow creed

When death’s the crop and greed’s the seed



[Verse 3: Building intensity, double-time delivery]

Central banks rise, nations fall

Lincoln’s greenbacks—they murdered them all

Tsars and presidents, they stand in the way

So the money men make ’em all pay



[Chorus]

Follow the money, trace the trail

From Rothschild banks to Big Pharma’s veil

They print the lies, they rig the game

While freedom burns in their Wall Street flame



[Outro: Heavy guitar feedback, fading heartbeat]

From Rio Tinto to Standard Oil

The same blood runs in the same spoiled soil

Break the chains, take back the light

Or stay a slave to their endless night

[End]

