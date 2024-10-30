US Sports Track and Field Feat. Kalen Walker 4.15 40 Yard Dash Sprint Mechanics Breakdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured course:
Sprints and Relays Tips and Techniques featuring Coach Erik Jenkins
https://tinyurl.com/SprintRelaysTips
Sprinting and relay events are usually decided by a fraction of a second. It is imperative to maximize technique and training methods to be successful. In this course, Coach Erik Jenkins shares several unique training tips, techniques and race strategies.
https://tinyurl.com/SprintRelaysTips
Video credit:
Kalen Walker 4.15 40 Yard Dash Sprint Mechanics Breakdown
How To Run Faster - By Performance Lab
@Performancelabofcalifornia
https://www.youtube.com/@Performancelabofcalifornia
Performance Labs is a joint app for Pitching Performance Lab and Power Performance Lab. Built for in-gym and remote athletes.
FEATURES:
- Access training plans and track workouts
- Follow along to exercise and workout videos
- Track your meals and make better food choices
- Stay on top of your daily habits
- Set health and fitness goals and track progress towards your goals
- Gain milestone badges for achieving new personal bests and maintaining habit streaks
- Message your coach in real-time
- Get push notification reminders for scheduled workouts and activities
- Connect your Apple Watch to track workouts, steps, habits, and more right from your wrist
- Connect to other wearable devices and apps like the Apple Health App, Garmin, Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, and Withings devices to track workouts, sleep, nutrition, and body stats and composition
Free download:
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Radio