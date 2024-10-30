BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Track and Field Feat. Kalen Walker 4.15 40 Yard Dash Sprint Mechanics Breakdown
US Sports Radio
45 followers
62 views • 6 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Sprints and Relays Tips and Techniques featuring Coach Erik Jenkins

https://tinyurl.com/SprintRelaysTips

Sprinting and relay events are usually decided by a fraction of a second. It is imperative to maximize technique and training methods to be successful. In this course, Coach Erik Jenkins shares several unique training tips, techniques and race strategies.

https://tinyurl.com/SprintRelaysTips


Video credit:

Kalen Walker 4.15 40 Yard Dash Sprint Mechanics Breakdown

How To Run Faster - By Performance Lab

@Performancelabofcalifornia

https://www.youtube.com/@Performancelabofcalifornia

Performance Labs is a joint app for Pitching Performance Lab and Power Performance Lab. Built for in-gym and remote athletes.

FEATURES:


- Access training plans and track workouts

- Follow along to exercise and workout videos

- Track your meals and make better food choices

- Stay on top of your daily habits

- Set health and fitness goals and track progress towards your goals

- Gain milestone badges for achieving new personal bests and maintaining habit streaks

- Message your coach in real-time

- Get push notification reminders for scheduled workouts and activities

- Connect your Apple Watch to track workouts, steps, habits, and more right from your wrist

- Connect to other wearable devices and apps like the Apple Health App, Garmin, Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, and Withings devices to track workouts, sleep, nutrition, and body stats and composition

Free download:

https://apple.co/3YJbOLQ


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net


Keywords
jumptrack and fieldvertical leapussportsnetworkussportsradiotrack athletetrack coachsprinter
