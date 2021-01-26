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Top Medical inventor of COVID mRNA "vaccine" not a vaccine!
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1233 views • January 26, 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=60076fda8c03b74ce0e2f6f5
Medical inventor and author David Martin proves that the Pfiser and Moderna mRNA vaccines are not vaccines by medical definition and how Big Pharma is using national and state emergency authorizations to force these untested gene therapies onto the population.
Disclaimer: I do not endorse Alex Jones, Inforwars.
Medical inventor and author David Martin proves that the Pfiser and Moderna mRNA vaccines are not vaccines by medical definition and how Big Pharma is using national and state emergency authorizations to force these untested gene therapies onto the population.
Disclaimer: I do not endorse Alex Jones, Inforwars.
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