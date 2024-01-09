Create New Account
Countdown to Tyranny, The Time For Action is Now
The Frontline
And as the dots come together and almost form a permanent arrow to the truth, still very few are taking notice. Lethargy is now lethal, inertia intolerable, cowardice is now culpability. You must activate, share, spread the news, talk, come together and fight! When the alarm of the tyrannical timepiece goes off there’ll be no hitting the sleep button for a comfy slumber… With the laws on their side these monsters will not rest.

