Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - Reverse Robin Hood: Why Has Trump Become Anti-Capitalist?

Joining me once again today is IMA member and founder of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, here to discuss her concern that Donald Trump is "our most anti-capitalist president yet", why that may shock some, and what this means for the future of this nation. We also discuss the alarming reality of Israel Bonds and how, despite currently losing millions, Americans are being forced through government policy not only to invest in them, but restricted from divestment -- not to mention the current genocide this coercive investment is funding.





