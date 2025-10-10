Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - Reverse Robin Hood: Why Has Trump Become Anti-Capitalist?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joining me once again today is IMA member and founder of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, here to discuss her concern that Donald Trump is "our most anti-capitalist president yet", why that may shock some, and what this means for the future of this nation. We also discuss the alarming reality of Israel Bonds and how, despite currently losing millions, Americans are being forced through government policy not only to invest in them, but restricted from divestment -- not to mention the current genocide this coercive investment is funding.
Source Links Can Be Found Here:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/catherine-austin-fitts-interview-10-8-25
