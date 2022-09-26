Create New Account
The Birth & Death of the Internal Revenue Code and Introducing Revocation of Election
IDP & 1776Reloaded.org
The Birth & Death of the Internal Revenue Code
11,151 views May 2, 2018 The Internal Revenue Code of 1954 (what is now called Title 26 in use today) was enacted on August 16, 1954, but according to wording within the piece of legislation, ended on the same day of enactment. Weiss+Associates delves into the reasons why Congress would enact a law that ceased to exist the very day it began – a stillborn law.
