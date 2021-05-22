CDC Director Acknowledged That CCP Virus May Come From a Laboratory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/19/2021 At the U.S congress hearing, Senator John Kennedy questioned CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky about the origin of the CCP virus. Pressed by Senator Kennedy, she was forced to admit that the virus might have come from a lab. She said “not to her knowledge” as to whether the US government had funded the virus enhanced experiments.