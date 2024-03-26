Terrorist Attack on Russia Has USA Fingerprints All Over It, WRONG REESE, MOSSADS FOOTPRINTS, WHO OWNS USA
source and transcripts,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/terrorist-attack-on-russia-has-usa-fingerprints-all-over-it/
Over a hundred people were murdered in Russia on Friday. Including women and children. Eleven terrorists were captured by Russian authorities as they attempted to cross the border into Ukraine. They are being interrogated and all roads lead to the US State department, who have been directing Ukrainian forces since their 2014 coup.
The attack occurred on March 22nd, or 3/22. 322 is the mysterious number used by Yale’s infamous Skull and Bones society. The official story is that 322 symbolizes the year 322BC to memorialize the event seen as the turning point which transformed Athens from a democracy to a plutocracy. A plutocracy is a society that is ruled by no other political philosophy other than the financial elite being in control of the people’s destiny.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.