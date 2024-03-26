Terrorist Attack on Russia Has USA Fingerprints All Over It, WRONG REESE, MOSSADS FOOTPRINTS, WHO OWNS USA

source and transcripts,

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/terrorist-attack-on-russia-has-usa-fingerprints-all-over-it/





Over a hundred people were murdered in Russia on Friday. Including women and children. Eleven terrorists were captured by Russian authorities as they attempted to cross the border into Ukraine. They are being interrogated and all roads lead to the US State department, who have been directing Ukrainian forces since their 2014 coup.

The attack occurred on March 22nd, or 3/22. 322 is the mysterious number used by Yale’s infamous Skull and Bones society. The official story is that 322 symbolizes the year 322BC to memorialize the event seen as the turning point which transformed Athens from a democracy to a plutocracy. A plutocracy is a society that is ruled by no other political philosophy other than the financial elite being in control of the people’s destiny.