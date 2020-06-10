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12 Free Graphic Illustrations Critical of Mainstream Covid Narration
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9 views • June 10, 2020
These illustrations, mostly done in Paint 3D, were the product of my outrage at the mainstream narrative. Some are simply, some are complex, but feel free to screenshot or download them in any way. Andrew C Bosworth.
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